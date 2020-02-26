Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.48 million.Stratasys also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSYS opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -608.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

