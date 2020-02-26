Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Stratasys updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

SSYS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.38 million, a P/E ratio of -581.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

