Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STRA. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of STRA opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $122.08 and a 52 week high of $189.79.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

