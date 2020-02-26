Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $387,938.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Coinone, BitForex, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

