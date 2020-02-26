Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

