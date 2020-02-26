StrongHands One Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $329,691.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,719,317,398 coins and its circulating supply is 16,306,123,044 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

