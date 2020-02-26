Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average is $212.46. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

