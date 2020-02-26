Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.15-1.27 EPS.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

