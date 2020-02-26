Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.48. 566,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$11.03 and a one year high of C$14.09.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

