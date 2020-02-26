Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Raised to $22.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective increased by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 8,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

