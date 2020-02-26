Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Raised to

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:NOVA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 14,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,549. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,700 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,103,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

