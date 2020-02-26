Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,510 shares of company stock worth $10,119,571 over the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

