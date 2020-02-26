SunTrust Banks Comments on Aaron’s, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

NYSE:AAN opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.