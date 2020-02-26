SunTrust Banks Cuts Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $9.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.93% from the company’s current price.

TAST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 382,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,580 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $1,703,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.