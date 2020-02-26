SunTrust Banks Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

