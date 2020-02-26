SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Frontdoor Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Frontdoor in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTDR. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Frontdoor stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 5,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,543. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $20,715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

