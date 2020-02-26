Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the January 30th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom acquired 605,000 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,906.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Support.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Support.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Support.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Support.com by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SPRT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 23,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,300. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.17. Support.com has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.