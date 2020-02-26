SureRemit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,197.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $677,825.00 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

