Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,292. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after buying an additional 462,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 345,261 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

