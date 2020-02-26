SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

