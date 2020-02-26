Svb Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 1,413,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $543.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.31. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

