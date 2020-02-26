Swap (XWP) Hits Market Capitalization of $485,692.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market cap of $485,692.00 and approximately $266,530.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.