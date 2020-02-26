Swing (SWING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $122.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Swing has a market cap of $66,629.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

