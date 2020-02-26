Swipe Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $62.48 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

