Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,668 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. 3,346,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

