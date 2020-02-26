Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $173.67. 257,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

