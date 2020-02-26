Syntal Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 459,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,850. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

