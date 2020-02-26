Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 640,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after buying an additional 524,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.27. 787,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,499. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.