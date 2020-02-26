Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 67.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.36. 1,563,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

