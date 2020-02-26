Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 598,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,215. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

