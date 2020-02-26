Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 283,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter.

GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,089. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

