Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 297.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,770,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $413,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.82. 1,751,649 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.96. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

