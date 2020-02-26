Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.