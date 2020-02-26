Syntal Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 193.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

