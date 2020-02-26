Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,860 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 12,601,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.