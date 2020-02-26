Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 20,678 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,493 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

