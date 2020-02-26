Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.85. 141,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,341. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $152.99 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

