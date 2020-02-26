Syntal Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

CLX traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.35. 1,742,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $169.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

