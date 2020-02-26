Syntal Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 292,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 195.3% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,588,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. 925,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.