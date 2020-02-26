Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 108,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

