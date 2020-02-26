Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock traded down $20.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,012.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,484. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $900.00 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,099.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,227.07.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.