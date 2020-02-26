Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,980 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 200.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 72,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 21,987,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.