Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.51. 9,793,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447,858. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

