Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 735,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,417,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares during the period.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

