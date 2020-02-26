Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 30th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 4,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

