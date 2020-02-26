SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 19,643.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

