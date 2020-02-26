SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in SYSCO by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 880,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,072. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

