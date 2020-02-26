SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 252,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

