Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,676. Systemax has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $853.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

