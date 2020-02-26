TaaS Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007458 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $200.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

